Rashmika Rejected Nani Movie Because Of Sai Pallavi?

Famous South Indian actress Sai Pallavi who is choosy about her characters before accepting to work in movies, has a huge fan following. The actress who created a sensation through her movie 'Premam' in South India is now in the news regarding her remuneration.

Most of her movies have become super hits and obviously she is one of the most sought after actresses in the South film industry right now. If a report doing the rounds is anything to go by, then it is being said that the actor has jacked up her remuneration and demanded a hike in her pay to work with Nani in the upcoming movie "Shyam Singh Roy".

The movie which will be helmed by Rahul Sankrityan has generated a lot of buzz and raised expectations. Sai Pallavi is likely to be working in this movie. Sources say that the actress has demanded two crores to act in this movie.

It is not uncommon for actors to demand more remuneration as their popularity and demand increases and Sai Pallavi is no exception. After recognising her multifaceted talent in terms of her dancing, acting etc, producers have come forward to pay two crores for the ensuing movie, as per the buzz. Sai Pallavi was seen with Nani earlier in the movie 'MCA' and this will be her second venture with the lead actor.

The pre-production work of "Shyam Singh Roy" is already in progress, but the shooting was halted due to Coronavirus. The production of this movie will commence most likely from November onwards.

By the way, we hear that this movie will have three leading ladies of which Sai Pallavi will be in a prominent role. But, guess what! After hearing this, Rashmika Mandanna who was supposed to play one of the other two lead actresses reportedly refused to accept the offer to play the second heroine. Currently Sai Pallavi has two movies in her kitty. One with Naga Chaitanya titled "Love Story" and the other "Virat Parvam" with Rana Duggabati playing the pivotal role. Sai Pallavi will be seen as a Naxalite in Virat Parvam.