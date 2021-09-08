Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Ravi and Priya pack their luggage in Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Bigg Boss season 5 has now become one of the hot topics in the industry. The makers have finally come up with the fifth season of Bigg Boss. King Nagarjuna returned as the host for the fifth season as well.

Six contestants got into the nominations in yesterday's episode and we have to wait and see who is the one to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house this week. The promo video of today's episode of Bigg Boss is now grabbing the attention of the audience. Nagarjuna has already showcased that Big Boss has introduced a special room called Power Room in the house. Today in the promo, Viswa got the entry to the power room. Bigg Boss asked him to pick 2 contestants who have to give away all their clothes and things to the Bigg Boss. Viswa picked Priya and Ravi.

Ravi is seen wearing girls' clothes in the Power Room. Viswa gets emotional thinking about his brother and Ravi consoles him.