Ravi Teja Unveils The First Look Poster Of His Upcoming Movie Ravanasura

It was just yesterday that Ravi Teja treated all his fans by unveiling the title track of his upcoming movie 'Khiladi'. Today, continuing the festive treats, he dropped the first look poster of his next movie 'Ravanasura'. Mass Maharaja is full busy with lined-up movies and thus continuously creating noise on social media sharing the updates from his upcoming movies.



Ravi Teja unveiled the title and first look poster of the Ravanasura movie and surprised all his fans... Take a look!

Ravana is the king of Lanka being a ten-headed demon! Well, our dear Ravi Teja also looked awesome in this Ravanasura attire but in a stylish way! He sported in a black and white suit essaying the role of an advocate with an intense look sitting on a blood-shed chair. The remaining 9 shades of Ravanasura also made the poster worth watching and also raised the expectations on this movie. He is seen holding a wooden hammer in his hand and sitting on the mask designed chair while coming to the caption, 'Heroes Doesn't Exist', it also created a buzz on social media!

Ravanasura movie will be directed by Sudheer Varma and is being produced by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. Speaking about Ravi Teja's other projects, he already has 4 movies in his kitty. He is now waiting for the release of his next movie Khiladi and is now busy shooting Rama Rao On Duty and Dhamaka movies. After wrapping up these movies, he will begin the shooting for the Tiger Nageswara Rao movie! Well, all these movies are the most awaited ones and will show Ravi Teja in never-before-seen avatars!