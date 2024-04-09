  • Menu
Ravi Teja's landmark 75th film promises a 'Mass Dawath' for Sankranti 2025

Ravi Teja’s landmark 75th film promises a ‘Mass Dawath’ for Sankranti 2025
Celebrated actor Ravi Teja, known for his unique blend of comic timing and massy persona, is gearing up to mark a significant milestone in his illustrious career with his landmark 75th film, titled "#RT75." Fans and movie-lovers eagerly anticipate this milestone project, expecting a complete joy ride in Ravi Teja's signature style.

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the makers unveiled a special announcement regarding this landmark film, setting the stage for a typical massy entertainer slated for release during Sankranti. The announcement poster, reminiscent of a vibrant village fair, hints at the extravaganza in store for audiences.

Set against the backdrop of a grand exhibition, #RT75 promises to deliver Ravi Teja's trademark energy and dialogue delivery, elevating the entertainment quotient to new heights. The film's protagonist, "Lakshman Bheri," is poised to leave a lasting impression, with stylish specs playing a key role in defining his character.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, in association with Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, #RT75 boasts a talented crew. Bheems Ceciroleo, known for his musical prowess, takes charge of composing the film's music, while Bhanu Bhogavarapu directs with finesse. Karthik Ghattamaneni's cinematography and National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli's editing skills further enhance the cinematic experience.

With the promise of a "Dhoom Dham Mass" Dawath, #RT75 is poised to set screens ablaze during the festive season of Sankranti in 2025.





