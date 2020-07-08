Ravi Teja's next on the lines of Chiranjeevi's Hit film!

Tollywood: Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently awaiting to kick-start the shoot of Krack that has been halted due to lockdown. After Krack, he will do a film with Ramesh Varma and another one with Trinath Rao Nakkina. The interesting news is currently doing rounds about his film with Trinath Rao Nakkina.

As per the buzz, the film is going to be on the lines of Megastar Chiranjeevi's sensational hit Chantabbayi. The characterization of the hero in the film is going to be funny, says the reports. Trinath Rao and his writer Prasanna Kumar worked together and came out with a hilarious script that Ravi Teja fell for.

Ravi Teja usually performs comedy well and when there is a complete scope to give his best, we can see the vintage Ravi Teja back on the screen again. The pre-production work of the movie is currently in progress and an official confirmation on the project will come out soon.