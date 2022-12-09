Ravi Teja’s Pre-Look Poster Is Out From Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya

Tollywood's ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi's 150th movie Khaidi No. 150 showcased his mass avatar and from then for a couple of movies, he was confined to classy roles. But now, ace filmmaker Bobby is all set to once again showcase in a complete mass avatar with his upcoming movie Waltair Veerayya. As the movie is all set in the theatres for the next Pongal festival, the makers began their digital promotions. Already, we witnessed the teaser and Chiranjeevi's character poster and now, the makers are ready to drop Ravi Teja's first look poster as he is also essaying a prominent role in the movie.



Off late, the makers dropped the pre-look poster of Ravi Teja and unveiled the first look poster launch date… Take a look!

Ravi Teja shared the pre-look poster and wrote, "I know you all have been waiting so long for this. Introducing you all to A NEW ME in #WaltairVeerayya On 12th DEC @ 11:07 AM".

Ravi Teja is seen holding a baby goat in one hand and dragging a cylinder with the axe through the other hand. The first look poster will be unveiled on 12th December, 2022 @ 11:07 AM.

Even director Bobby also shared the news on his Twitter and wrote, "అబ్బాయిలూ, మాస్ ట్రీట్ కి రెడీ అయిపోండి. Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl's first look teaser from our #WaltairVeerayya releasing on 12th Dec, 11.07 AM Stay tuned #WaltairVeerayyaOnJan13th".

On the launch day itself, the makers made the announcement that the movie will hit the theatres for next Pongal festival and locked 13th January as the release date.

Casting Details:

• Chiranjeevi

• Ravi Teja

• Shruti Haasan

• Bobby Simha

• Catherine Tresa

• Rajendra Prasad

• Vennela Kishore

Bobby is directing this movie which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Well, Megastar also will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movie. This film is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced a few days ago. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiru's sister in this movie!