‘RC 16’ teams gives a b’day surprise to Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, one of the most sought-after actresses in the country, is set to make her Telugu debut alongside Global Star Ram Charan in the highly anticipated film RC 16. The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who made a remarkable debut with Uppena.

On the occasion of Janhvi’s birthday, the makers shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture from the film’s set to extend their wishes. However, they clarified that this was not her official look from the film but a casual moment captured during the Mysore schedule in November 2024. Her official first look is expected to stun audiences when revealed.

Currently, the Hyderabad schedule of RC 16 is underway, set to last 12 days, during which crucial sequences will be filmed. The film boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu.

With Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman handling the music and Ratnavelu overseeing cinematography, RC 16 promises a visually spectacular and musically rich experience. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, the film is being presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings on a grand scale.