Release date locked for Nani's 'Tuck Jagadish'

Natural Star Nani whose previous outing 'V' got a digital release ended up as a disaster. Now, the actor's upcoming film 'Tuck Jagadish'.



The movie is going to mark the second outing of Nani under the direction of Shiva Nirvana after the superhit film 'Ninnu Kori'. The makers have decided to skip the theatrical release and opt for an OTT release.

Amazon Prime Video has reportedly bagged the digital rights of the film by paying a whopping amount and will start streaming the film from September 20th. An interesting update about Nani's character in the film is currently doing rounds on the Internet. According to the buzz, Natural Star will play the role of an MRO in the film. The fans are also super excited to see Nani in a political character.



Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens banner is bankrolling this project. SS Thaman is composing tunes for this film. Ritu Verma and Aishwarya Rajesh played the female leads.

