  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Release date locked for Nani's 'Tuck Jagadish'

Release date locked for Nanis Tuck Jagadish
x

Release date locked for Nani's 'Tuck Jagadish'

Highlights

Natural Star Nani whose previous outing 'V' got a digital release ended up as a disaster. Now, the actor's upcoming film 'Tuck Jagadish'.

Natural Star Nani whose previous outing 'V' got a digital release ended up as a disaster. Now, the actor's upcoming film 'Tuck Jagadish'.

The movie is going to mark the second outing of Nani under the direction of Shiva Nirvana after the superhit film 'Ninnu Kori'. The makers have decided to skip the theatrical release and opt for an OTT release.

Amazon Prime Video has reportedly bagged the digital rights of the film by paying a whopping amount and will start streaming the film from September 20th. An interesting update about Nani's character in the film is currently doing rounds on the Internet. According to the buzz, Natural Star will play the role of an MRO in the film. The fans are also super excited to see Nani in a political character.

Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens banner is bankrolling this project. SS Thaman is composing tunes for this film. Ritu Verma and Aishwarya Rajesh played the female leads.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X