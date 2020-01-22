Release Date Of First Single From 'Amaram Akhilam Prema' Is Announced

We have seen many times that ace heroes movies always become a trending topic on social media before their release itself. Be it the story, cast & crew or music, something or the other will be creating a buzz until the release of the movie.

Amidst the heap of big movies, sometimes small ones create curiosity among the movie buffs with their intriguing plot. The same happened with the small budget movie 'Amaram Akhilam Prema'. The title is very interesting and rhyming at the same time describing the greatness of love.

This movie has Vijay Ram as the hero and the Hindi television soap heroine Shivshakti Sachdev as the female lead. Being directed by Jonathan Edwards, it has music by Radhan.

The latest update about this movie is, first single "Tholi Tholi…" on 25th January 2020 @10:31 AM.

B A Raju has announced this news through his Twitter page… Have a look!

The poster shows off Shivshakti travelling on a bus sitting near a window seat and Vijay following her. The poster is quite interesting and giving us a hope of witnessing a fresh love story on the big screens.

