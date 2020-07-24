RGV says his film will create sympathy to Pawan Kalyan

Ram Gopal Varma really struck a nerve with Pawan Kalyan fans and they are ready to do anything to stop him from attacking their idol. Or he might be using them to get more eyes on Power Star.

Anyways, the director said in an interview that he is making a fictional film on real incidents and that shouldn't really be an issue. He also said that he is just making a film that is part of everyone's conversation from last year and how can that offend anyone.

Later, he said that his film Power Star will create more sympathy towards the star. He also said that he is the biggest fan of the actor and his speeches. He just wanted people to understand what he might have gone through after such humiliating defeat for Janasena, his political party, in the 2019 elections.

He revoked that he has a right to say what he feels about people and he knows what is offensive and what is not. Hence, people should believe him when he says he did not offend anyone. Power Star is releasing on 25th July, on RGV's World Theater.