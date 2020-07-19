RGV's new film to anger Nandamuri fans?

Ram Gopal Varma is a sensational filmmaker who is currently busy with a bunch of projects for OTT platforms. The director is also working on coming up with a new movie that might trigger the anger of Nandamuri fans.

Titled Aa Ratri Em Jarigindhante, Ram Gopal Varma wants to do a film around the shooting incident that took place at Balakrishna's home long back. RGV is busy with his research regarding the same and the director is also meeting a lot of people for the script work. RGV is wantedly digging the case now to attract the crowds.

Some of the people in the media see this as RGV's revenge as Balakrishna preferred Krish over RGV for NTR biopic. However, RGV is a good publicity strategist for his movies and we have to wait for the announcement of the movie from him.