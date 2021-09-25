 ‘Richie Gadi Pelli’ first single out

The upcoming film titled "Richie Gadi Pelli" from KS Film Works has recently completed shooting and is ready for release. Music Director SS Thaman releases song from the film written by Anantha Sriram and sung by Kailash Kher. This Naveen Neni and Praneetha Patnaik as lead cast is directed by KS Hemaraj.



Speaking on the occasion, Thaman said, "I saw the song "Emitidi Mati leda.. Pranama .." in "Richigadi Pelli", Kailash sings extraordinarily and his voice is very good for this song. Anantha Sriram lyrics is an add-on to that voice. Wishing a huge success for the film."

Lyric writer Anantha Sriram says, The film "Richie Gadi Pelli" proves that a wonderful story can be narrated in low budget. The film is based on the mini-games (indoor games) that we played on the tables when we were kids. The story will surely appeal to all of you."