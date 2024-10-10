Live
Just In
RK films acquires Telugu rights of 'Jhansi IPS'
"Jhansi IPS" starring Lakmi Roy in the lead role and directed by Guru Prasad, released in Tamil and Kannada languages and became a huge success. The Telugu rights of the film have been acquired by Pratani Ramakrishna Goud, head of RK Films and president of Telangana Film Chamber. As it is a super hit movie, although many producers competed to get the Telugu rights, RK Films got lucky.
On this occasion, the producer of the film Dr. Pratani Ramakrishna Goud said.. Lakshmi Roy acted very brilliantly in roles with three shades. Lakshmi Roy played a super action character which has not been done in any movie in the past. Also, she acted brilliantly in the character of an IPS officer who razed the buildings built after land grabbing and sleeps in the hearts of the land grabbers. This character is very close to real life. Surely this movie will be a super hit. Lakmi Roy's triple role is the main attraction of this movie. She is a warrior who fights against injustices in the society. The story is mixed with love and action sentiments.