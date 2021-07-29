Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

'RRR' actors in search of pan-Indian films

RRR actors in search of pan-Indian films
x
Highlights

Star heroes NTR and Ram Charan are now in the search of good directors for making pan India films. Pan-Indian flicks have become the most common lookout for all the star heroes lately.

Star heroes NTR and Ram Charan are now in the search of good directors for making pan India films. Pan-Indian flicks have become the most common lookout for all the star heroes lately.

After RRR, NTR will work with Koratala Siva first. He also signed up for Prashanth Neel. Now, he is searching for a Bollywood director and is willing to do a pan India film.

Even Ram Charan who will collaborate with Shankar after RRR is teaming up with Sukumar as well for a pan India film.

Mythri Movie is going to bankroll that film. Ram Charan is also eyeing a few more pan-Indian films.

After RRR, the craze of both Ram Charan and NTR will go up, and to live up to the same, the two actors will have to make their active presence in Bollywood Cinema. Let us see if they can achieve this goal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X