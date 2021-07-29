'RRR' actors in search of pan-Indian films

Star heroes NTR and Ram Charan are now in the search of good directors for making pan India films. Pan-Indian flicks have become the most common lookout for all the star heroes lately.

After RRR, NTR will work with Koratala Siva first. He also signed up for Prashanth Neel. Now, he is searching for a Bollywood director and is willing to do a pan India film.

Even Ram Charan who will collaborate with Shankar after RRR is teaming up with Sukumar as well for a pan India film.

Mythri Movie is going to bankroll that film. Ram Charan is also eyeing a few more pan-Indian films.

After RRR, the craze of both Ram Charan and NTR will go up, and to live up to the same, the two actors will have to make their active presence in Bollywood Cinema. Let us see if they can achieve this goal.