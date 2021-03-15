RRR: Alia Bhatt As 'Sita' Looks Traditional And Classy In The First Look Poster

Bollywood's ace actress Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 28th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special day, the makers of the 'RRR movie have dropped the first look poster of 'Sita' as promised earlier. Alia Bhatt shared the first look poster on her Instagram and stunned all her fans with a traditional and classy appeal.





In this first look poster, Alia is seen draping a green saree and teamed it with a contrast red puff-sleeved blouse. Her messy braid, red bindi and minimal ornaments gave her a classy look.

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood stars like Bipasha Basu, Mouni Roy, Bhumi Pednekar, Soni Razdan and a few others dropped birthday wishes in the comments section.

Even the makers of 'RRR' movie shared the first look poster on their official Instagram page…





Along with the poster, they also wrote, "The wait ends here!

Here's presenting @aliaabhatt as our #Sita 🔥

#HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt".

Even Ran Charan and Junior NTR also share the poster on their Instagram pages and praise Alia Bhatt…





Junior NTR wrote, "Her wait will be legendary!

Here's @aliaabhatt as #Sita, the epitome of strong will and resolve.

Happy birthday Dear Alia, have a great one!".





Coming to Ram Charan Tej, he jotted down, "She adds meaning to Ramaraju's mission!

Meet my #Sita, a woman of strong will and resolve.

Wishing you a glorious year ahead Alia @aliaabhatt !".

Even 'Oh Baby' actress Samantha also praised Alia Bhatt and called her as an 'inspiration'.













Along with wishing Alia Bhatt on her birthday, Samantha also wrote, "Happy Birthday to the phenomenal @aliaabhatt.. you inspire all of us to push harder. Can't wait to witness all the magic that you're going to create."

Speaking about the RRR movie, it is a periodical movie that showcases the fictional tale of freedom fighters Alluri Seetaramaraju and Komaram Bheem under one frame. Alia Bhatt and Olivia are the lead ladies.

This movie will have NTR essaying the role of Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan Tej will be seen as Alluri Seetaramaraju. Well, Alia Bhatt will be seen as the love interest of Ram Charan essaying the role of Sita and Olivia as Jennifer will be seen as the love interest of Junior NTR. Even Ajay Devgn and Samuthrakani are portraying pivotal roles in this movie.