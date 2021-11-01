RRR Glimpse: Ram Charan And Junior NTR's Awesome Action Episode Makes Us Go Aww

As promised the makers of the most awaited RRR movie have dropped the amazing glimpse from their film and surprised their fans too! The glimpse left us speechless as it is grandeur, amazing, high-intensified and moreover it showcased all the lead actors in a fantastic way!!! The director of this magnum opus Rajamouli shared the glimpse on his Twitter page and treated all the movie buffs and his fans too.



Sharing the glimpse he also wrote, "Take a peek inside our #RRRMovie.

Here is the #RRRGlimpse… https://youtube.com/watch?v=Xsgz7Q0iWzA... See you in cinemas from 7th Jan,2022."

The 40-second glimpse looked every bit intriguing and raised the expectations on the movie. It started with a high-end war sequence and showcased both the lead actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan fighting with the British army. Ram Charan looked awesome in the cop avatar while Junior NTR is seen fighting his best in the battle field. Even Alia Bhatt as Sita was seen in an emotional scene while Ajay Devgn is all intensified firing the gun aiming the British army.

Even Junior NTR also shared the glimpse of the RRR movie on his Twitter page…

He also wrote, "Here's #RRRGlimpse… Get ready to experience high-octane action drama on the big screen from 7th Jan, 2022. #RRRMovie https://youtube.com/watch?v=Xsgz7Q0iWzA".

Coming to Ram Charan, he also shared the video on his Twitter page and wrote, "Witness the tale of Friendship and Courage on the big screen from Jan 7th, 2022 onwards! Here's a glimpse of the same …#RRRGlimpse https://youtube.com/watch?v=Xsgz7Q0iWzA".

Speaking about the RRR movie, it has Ram Charan Teja and Junior NTR in the lead roles essaying Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem roles respectively. Bollywood's ace actress Alia Bhatt will be seen as Ram's Sita and Olivia will be seen as NTR's love interest. Being the concoction of two periodic characters, this fictional tale will showcase the story of their journeys. RRR movie also has an ensemble cast of Samuthrakani, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala and Alison Doody along with Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn.

RRR movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Rajamouli and is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under his home banner DVV Entertainments. Earlier it was decided that the RRR movie will hit the big screens on 13th October, 2021 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival. But due to the second wave of Covid-19, the release date is postponed to next year i.e on 7th January, 2022 ahead of the Sankranthi festival!!!