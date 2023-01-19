  • Menu
RRR star Ram Charan wishes Varun Tej a Happy Birthday with a nostalgic throwback picture

Highlights

On January 19th, Tollywood actor Varun Tej Konidela celebrated his birthday and his cousin, RRR star Ram Charan, shared a heartfelt message to...

On January 19th, Tollywood actor Varun Tej Konidela celebrated his birthday and his cousin, RRR star Ram Charan, shared a heartfelt message to commemorate the occasion. He posted a throwback photo of them as children on social media, in which Ram Charan can be seen carrying Varun Tej with a big smile on his face.

Along with the photo, Ram Charan wrote, "Happiest birthday @IAmVarunTej! Wishing you the best of health and success." At the time of writing, Varun Tej had not yet responded to his cousin's birthday wishes. The two cousins have been close since childhood, making this a special and sentimental post.

