RRR star Ram Charan wishes Varun Tej a Happy Birthday with a nostalgic throwback picture
On January 19th, Tollywood actor Varun Tej Konidela celebrated his birthday and his cousin, RRR star Ram Charan, shared a heartfelt message to commemorate the occasion. He posted a throwback photo of them as children on social media, in which Ram Charan can be seen carrying Varun Tej with a big smile on his face.
Happiest birthday @IAmVarunTej !— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 19, 2023
Wishing you the best of health and success ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aMI4php3ae
Along with the photo, Ram Charan wrote, "Happiest birthday @IAmVarunTej! Wishing you the best of health and success." At the time of writing, Varun Tej had not yet responded to his cousin's birthday wishes. The two cousins have been close since childhood, making this a special and sentimental post.
