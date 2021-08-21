'RRR' to get a wrap on this date

'RRR' is undoubtedly one of the much awaited movies in Tollywood at the moment. Touted to be an epic drama, the movie will be based a fictional story based on the lives of Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem.

Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri Sitaramaraju whereas NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. The shooting of the film is going on at a high Pace and the makers have recently wrapped up the shooting of Ukraine schedule. According to the reports, the makers will kick start the next schedule very soon and will wrap up the shooting before September 20th. The makers are planning to organise the pumpkin ceremony of the film on September 20th which will be the last day of the shooting. Most of the core cast and crew will attend the event. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are playing the female leads in the movie.



Ajay Devgan, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson etc are playing crucial roles in the film. Being directed by SS Rajamouli, DVV Entertainments banner is bankrolling this project which is MM Keeravani's musical.

