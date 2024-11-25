Rumors Heat Up as Vijay and Rashmika Enjoy a Cozy Meal Together

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have once again fueled dating rumors after being spotted together at a restaurant. A Reddit user recently shared photos of the duo, which quickly gained attention online.

One of the pictures showed Vijay Deverakonda enjoying his meal, while Rashmika Mandanna sat opposite him with her back to the camera. Another close-up photo captured Rashmika savoring her dessert, her focus entirely on the plate. The caption on the photo, "good food," confirmed it was from the same outing. Rashmika wore the same outfit in both images, adding credibility to the speculation.

The rumored couple matched outfits, sporting shades of blue. Rashmika looked chic in a sleeveless cropped blue top paired with blue denim. Vijay complemented her look with a white vest layered under a blue jacket and pants. Their twinning appearance added fuel to the relationship rumors that have been circulating for years.

Speculation about their relationship dates back to their on-screen chemistry in ‘Geetha Govindam’ (2018) and ‘Dear Comrade’ (2019). Fans have noted Rashmika’s social media posts from Vijay’s home and their frequent vacations, though neither has officially confirmed their relationship.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for a film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, with another project lined up with Rahul Sankrithyan. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to reprise her role in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’ The much-anticipated sequel, featuring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, will release in theaters on December 5.