Sabhaku Namaskaram: The Title Poster Of Allari Naresh 58th Movie Gets Unveiled

The title poster shows Allari Naresh from his back addressing a group of people. He sported in a white shirt and added that quirky element by placing the currency notes and liquor bottle in his back pockets. This movie seems to be a political-themed hilarious movie. As makers stated that, it is a different hilarious movie, they raised expectations with the title poster itself.



Along with sharing the poster, Mahesh also wrote, "Wishing our @allarinaresh Garu a very happy birthday. Happy to associate with #Naresh58 as #SabhakuNamaskaram .. a hilarious entertainer with a difference, to be directed by @MallampatiSate1 with dialogues by @abburiravi Garu. #HBDAllariNaresh".

Sabhaku Namaskaram movie is being directed by Satesh Mallampati and is produced by Mahesh S Koneru under the Easy Coast Productions banner.

Even Mahesh Babu and ace lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry also wished Allari Naresh through their Twitter pages.

a very happy birthday to you dear @allarinaresh garu...💕

Speaking about Allari Naresh's Naandhi movie, it was an intense courtroom drama where Naresh will be trapped in a murder. After being arrested, his parents commit suicide and his engagement also gets cancelled. His life totally turns upside down and he spends 5 years in prison. But after the entry of his advocate Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, she fights for him in the court and proves him innocent with all her clever planning!



As Naresh is back on the 'Hit' track after a couple of years, hope his next movie Sabhaku Namaskaram makes us witness Naresh back in his best on the big screens!