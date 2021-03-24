Sai Dharam in Manchu hero's next?

Manchu Manoj is currently on a mission to make his comeback to the cinema. 'Aham Brahmasmi' is the film's title and he is busy with the shoot of the same. The actor is excited to meet the fans again, after a long time. Meanwhile, there are reports that Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej will be seen playing a key role in the film.

Sai Dharam Tej has given his nod to be a part of the film in a special cameo role, say the reports. The film unit is yet to confirm the same officially. Both Sai Dharam and Manoj are very good friends. The Mega hero might be doing this favour for Manchu hero.

Directed by Srikanth N. Reddy, Aham Brahmasmi is going to have a release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Priya Bhavani Shankar is the leading lady of the movie. Achu Rajamani and Ramesh Thamilmani are scoring music for the film.