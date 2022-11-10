Sai Dharam Tej And Teja Sajja Drop Heartfelt Notes For Samantha And Her Yashoda Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha's most-awaited movie Yashoda is all set to release tomorrow… Being a thriller, there are many expectations on it. As Samantha is diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder, all her fans are worried about her health. Although Sam doled out details of her dis-order, most of them are appreciating her courage and strength. As the movie is all set to release tomorrow, young actors Sai Dharam Tej and Teja Sajja wished Sam on this special occasion with heart-felt posts.

You have come a long way & grew up to be a fighter.#Yashoda is going to be another milestone for you and I strongly wish for the best. All the best @Samanthaprabhu2 and the entire team@varusarath5 @Iamunnimukundan @harishankaroffi @hareeshnarayan #Manisharma @SrideviMovieOff pic.twitter.com/L8cSV42Yy9 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) November 10, 2022

Teja Sajja also shared the poster and wrote, "To my dear Thalaivy @Samanthaprabhu2 garu. Wishing u all the love & luck. Really hoping this one takes the crown @varusarath5 garu Looking forward to seeing u perform on the big screen all the very best for the big day tomorrow #YashodaOnNov11th #SamanthaRuthPrabhu #samantha".

Going with the earlier released trailer, it starts off with Samantha taking part in Dibya's baby shower function and starts to experience her beautiful pregnancy journey. But actually, she is picked as a surrogate mother by the EVA agency. Taking an advantage of her poor background, EVA agency which is being run by Varalakshmi Sarathkumar targeted Samantha asking her to be a surrogate mother. She meets a few more ladies there who are been trapped in the same way and they are told that the babies whom they deliver will lead a happy and rich life. But suddenly after Samantha experiences some doubtful sequences, she decides to find out the mystery behind the EVA agency. So, she faces some intense action sequences and even gets hurt too. So, we need to wait and watch how she will manage to escape from the EVA agency and chase the mystery behind it.

Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen as 'Madhubala' in this most-awaited movie and she is the antagonist. This new-age thriller is being directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner. Yashoda movie will be having a new-age plot and is being made in total 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Casting Details Of Yashoda:

• Samantha as Yashoda

• Unni Mukundan as Gautham

• Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Madhubala

• Rao Ramesh

• Murali Sharma

• Sampath Raj

• Shatru

• Madhurima

• Divya Sripada

• Kalpika Ganesh

• Priyanka Sharma

• Rajiv Kumar Aneja

Speaking about other projects of Samantha, she is part of Shaakuntalam and Kushi movies in Tollywood. Sam is also part of Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love movies.

Yashoda movie will hit the big screens on 11th November, 2022…

Today, Samantha shared another pic and said that she is all excited about her movie…

She looked all excited and wrote, "Extremely nervous and especially excited! One day to go. Mee andhariki Yashoda nachchalani gattiga korukuntunna. Good vibes to my directors, producer, cast and entire crew as they wait like me for your verdict tomorrow. All fingers and toes crossed. #YashodaFromTomorrow".

All the best Samantha…