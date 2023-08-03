Sai Rajesh responds on Vishwak Sen comments

In one of the success functions of his recently released blockbuster romantic drama, “Baby,” director Sai Rajesh had revealed that a popular young hero had refused to even give his appointment when he wanted to cast him for a crucial role in “Baby.” Soon, reports emerged that the said hero was no one else but Vishwak Sen.



In his response, Vishwak said that he had his reasons to be not part of “Baby” and that he refused to meet Sai Rajesh as he didn’t want to waste both their time. Vishwak also said he is genuinely happy for Sai Rajesh on Baby’s success.

Now, in a latest interview, Sai Rajesh revealed that Vishwak has all the right to turn him down, but he was only hurt by the way he was turned down. Rajesh further said that he never wanted to cook up a controversy and that he never mentioned Vishwak’s name throughout the issue.

The director went on to reveal that he was the first person to notice Vishwak Sen’s debut film, Vellipomakey, and took the film to top producers Allu Aravind and eventually Dil Raju as he quite liked the movie.