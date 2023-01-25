Saindhav: The Title And First Glimpse Of Venkatesh’s 75th Film Is Launched

Tollywood's ace actor Venkatesh Daggubati is all known for his family dramas. His perfect comedy timing and amazing screen presence made him own millions of fans. These days, he is treating all his fans and movie buffs by picking unique plots like Narappa, Drushyam, etc. He was last seen in Anil Ravipudi's F3 in a full-length role. Off late, he announced his 75th movie and also unveiled the first glimpse promo revealing the title 'Saindhav'. Venkatesh looked terrific in the promo and caught the attention with the title poster itself!

He shared the title glimpse on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the title poster, he also wrote, "My next is a very special film. Here's #SAINDHAV - https://bit.ly/SaindhavGlimpse @KolanuSailesh @NiharikaEnt".

Going with the promo, it is seen Venkatesh entering a fictional city called 'Chadraprastha' holding an ice box containing a medicine vial. He also looked terrific holding a gun and with a full beard. He also warns the goons warning them, "Nenikkade Untanraa… Ekkadiki Ellanu… Rammanu…".

Even director Sailesh also shared the first glimpse and wrote, "Presenting @VenkyMama as #Saindhav to the Indian cinema. https://bit.ly/SaindhavGlimpse A @NiharikaEnt Production".

Being a Sailesh Kolanu directorial who is known for his HIT series, there are many expectations on this action thriller. It is being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainments banner. Santosh Narayanan will tune the songs while Mukundan S will handle the cinematography section. Garry BH Heroine will handle the editing section. As of now, the casting details are under wraps, but as it Venkatesh's 75th movie, it will release holding high expectations.