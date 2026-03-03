‘Salaar 2’ to be huge: Producer confirms sequel of Prabhas–Prashanth Neel actioner

Salaar, headlined by PAN-India star Prabhas, remains one of the rare action entertainers that continues to enjoy massive repeat value. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film marked a strong comeback for the actor after a few underwhelming outings. Beyond its high-octane action blocks, the intense drama and emotional depth struck a chord with audiences, earning the film widespread appreciation.

With fans eagerly awaiting the sequel, producer Vijay Kiragandur has now offered a promising update. In a recent interview, he revealed that Salaar 2 is shaping up to be “an absolute behemoth.” Acknowledging the constant flood of fan requests regarding the sequel’s progress, he confirmed that the team is gearing up to commence production very soon.

Earlier, Prashanth Neel had surprised fans by stating in an interview that the first installment did not entirely meet expectations. Addressing those remarks, Kiragandur clarified that the filmmaker is known to be his own toughest critic. He emphasized that, in reality, Salaar was a mammoth success at the global box office and continues to rank among the most-watched films on OTT platforms.

The latest update has reignited excitement among fans, who are now looking forward to another larger-than-life cinematic spectacle in the much-anticipated sequel.