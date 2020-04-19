Samantha Akkineni Eyes Remake Of Kannada Movie Dia For Next?

U-turn was one of the most sucessful movies at the box office in Sandalwood. The Kannada movie which became a super hit was remade in Telugu and Tamil and was directed by Pawan Kumar. The movie starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a key role for which she came in for immense appreciation.

The latest we hear is that the Telugu actress has set her eyes on another Kannada movie. If sources are to be believed, then Samantha is showing keen interest in the Kannada movie Dia. We all know that the Sandalwood movie opened to rave review and also did well at the ticket window. If the buzz doing the rounds is anything to go by, then Samantha is keen on working in the Telugu remake of Dia.

We hear that not only is she impressed with the storyline, she is also wanting to produce the remake and act in the main role.

It appears Samantha has taken a liking for remakes. She was seen in U-turn remake, then her latest release Oh Baby was a remake of a firung movie. She was also seen in Jaanu, a remake of the Tamil hit 96.

Although Jaanu failed to set the cash registers ringing and bombed at the box office, Sam seems to want to continue to experiment with remakes.

Dia is female oriented movie and was directed by Ashok. Rishi Ravi played the lead while Deekshit and Prithvi Ambar were seen as lead actors. Krishna Chaitanya bankrolled the movie. Pavithra Lokesh too was seen ina key role.

An official confirmation about Samantha's Dia Telugu remake is awaited.