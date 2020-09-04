Samantha Akkineni Is All Set To Surprise Her Fans Tomorrow

Samantha who is busy with gardening in this lockdown period has shown her fans a new way of indoor farming. From carrots to radish, she has sowed many plants in her garden and showed us how to turn healthy with home-grown organic foods.

Well, this ace actress is all set to surprise her fans tomorrow @12 PM. This 'Oh Baby' actress took to her Instagram and announced this news.

In this small video, Samantha is seen happily shaking her leg wearing a contemporary beautiful pink gown. She doled out that, "All of me !!



While I've thought of building something like this for many years, I've finally been able to work with a wonderful team to bring it to life. This is my way of reaching out to all of you who have supported me and constantly given me so much love over the years.

It's more special because we have been able to work through the most challenging times over the past few months as a team. I'm very excited and nervous at the same time about finally sharing it with all of you.

Announcing it at 12 pm tomorrow. Looking forward ♥".

Well, will it be regarding her new movie or any venture with organic farming??? All the fans are excited to know the surprise but we need to wait till tomorrow…

Samantha posted this video a few hours back and showed us the organic 'Raddish' which are grown in her garden… She called herself as a 'Plant Lady' and through this post, she doled out a few things which one need to keep in mind while sowing… Have a look!



"Make sure your seeds are healthy, unhealthy seeds give rise to weak seedlings and they don't grow healthy.

- Weak seeds are lighter in weight, they float in water, smaller than usual, pale in colour, and mostly with the wrinkled seed cover. If store-bought, make sure to check the expiry date.

- Be sure to store them in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight and soaking for a few hours before sowing your seeds is a good practice.

- Now, before sowing, wet the soil or cocopeat a little. Don't pour water, gentle sprinkle on the top layer. Overwatering will drown the seed.

- Very important, don't bury the seed too deep, place the seeds no more than 1-2 cm in the soil, any deeper and the seedling will have trouble popping out.

- Never pack the soil or cocopeat very tight, sow in loose soil.

- If you can, cover the seeded area for 2-3 days till you see some sprouting and water with care. Not too much, just wet the top layer.

- If you germinated in a nursery bag or tray and need to transplant to your pot or garden, do it after you have 3-4 true leaves, gently.

- If you are growing hydroponically, you can just move the coco coin in a net pot straight into NFT Channel

Show me your sowing pictures using #GrowWithMe !".

Coming to her work front, she will be seen in 'KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal' which will be directed by Vignesh Sivan. As of now, there is no clarity on Tollywood projects, hope she comes up with another interesting flick soon.