Samantha Akkineni is 'green obsessed'

Southern star Samantha Akkineni is obsessed with the colour green, going by her recent social media post.

Samantha, who has been growing vegetables at home, posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen dressed in a green-gold Indian attire.

"Green obsessed," she commented.

Actress Hansika Motwani took to the comment section to praise Samantha's look.

She wrote: "So pretty."

Samantha recently shared some words of wisdom on how to be extraordinary. She posted a black-and-white picture of herself, with her back towards the camera. She is seen dressed in a long cotton dress.

Samantha is known for her performances in films such as "Ye Maaya Chesave", "Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year. She will next be seen in "Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal", starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Nayanthara. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan.