Samantha Akkineni's Silence creates a lot of Doubts!

Samantha Akkineni is one of the star heroines in the movie industry who has been performing extremely well right now. The actress is certainly going to have a great time in the industry currently. With Oh Baby, her career graph has gone up and she proved her performance yet again with the film Jaanu. Surprisingly, Samantha is silent on social media now and no one is having a clue regarding the same.

The fans are waiting to hear from Samantha Akkineni about her donation during this global health crisis. Samantha has not announced any donation yet but she must have done it in silence. At the same time, she is also silent on social media now. She is not interacting with her fans as well as followers.

Samantha's silence is resulting in a lot of rumours and let us see if they reached her.