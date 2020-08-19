Samantha Allegedly Demands Huge Remuneration, Producer Stunned!

Samantha is in demand even after her marriage. She married Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. Usually, we see that the demand for female actors declines after their marriage. However, this actress has proved it to be otherwise. She is a class apart considering her acting prowess.

Samantha was last seen in Jaanu and Oh Baby. Her performance in Oh baby earned her much praise. Now, we hear that film producers from across industries are queuing up for her call sheet. In order to make the most of the demand, Samantha has reportedly decided to hike her remuneration which is said to be about approximately 3.5 crores.

Now we hear a gossip doing rounds in this regard too. A producer had come forward to cast her in the lead role for his upcoming movie. But the demand for 3.5 crores left him perplexed and the producer reportedly did not know how to react.

Samantha fans justify the hike saying the reason for this hike because of the whopping earnings of her movie "Oh Baby". However, movie titled Jaanu" in which Samantha was in the lead role and which was released this year was a failure at the box office. But yes. The other movie, "Oh Baby" earned double the invested capital. We hear that even though the producer has refused to pay the said amount but has offered some percentage of the earnings of the movie which Samantha rejected. Now, the sources say that Samantha demands high remuneration only when she is not happy with the story. Samantha has also worked in the Web series titled The Family Man by Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpai.