Samantha And Naga Chaitanya Come Up Together For 'Kurkure' Advertisement

When a lovely husband always with you, then everyday goes with a crazy adventure… Our dear Tollywood ace actress Samantha is also enjoying the same phase of her married life. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha got married in October, 2017 after dating for a couple of years. Since then, they are having a happy married life. Off late, Samantha took to her Instagram and dropped a beautiful video which has all the lovely pics of her life.

In this post, Samantha dropped an awesome video which is a collage of all her beautiful pics!!! From her wedding pics from beautiful selfies with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha shared all those candid clicks with us along with endorsing the snack brand 'Kurkure'. Both are seen having crunchy and 'Chatpata' Kurkure and made us go awe with their lovely conversation.



Samantha also wrote, "Every day with you is a crazy adventure. Thanks to @chayakkineni for making my every day a chatpata one.

#ChatpataShukriya #TedhiHaiParMeriHai @kurkuresnacks…".

Well, coming to this lockdown period, Samantha gave all her time to gardening and even posted a few wonderful clicks of her 'Grow With Me' journey.

In this pic, Samantha is seen holding a beautiful and healthy bunch of carrots which were picked from her farm… Then this week's menu is Carrot juice, carrot pachadi , carrot halwa , carrot fry, carrot pakodi , carrot idli , carrot samosa… Funny but healthy!!!



This post garnered millions of views and Tollywood actors like Anupama Parameswaran, Nandini Reddy, Namrata Shirodkar, Vennala Kishore, Neeraja Kona, Lavanya Tripati, Chinmayee Sripada, Kriti Kharbanda, Pragya Jaiswal, Himaja and others left their comments appreciated Samantha's efforts.