Samantha Introduced The New Member Of Her Family 'Saasha'

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is an avid social media user. She keeps on treating her fans with her updates and also shares awesome pics stealing the hearts of all the fashion freaks. She is also a great pet lover and her little Hash always keeps her busy with her naughty acts. Now, Samantha added a new family member to her family and introduced her to all her fans.



He is none other than the little 'Saasha' who is now keeping Sam busy all day! Samantha took to her Instagram and dropped a cute pic with her two little pets Hash and Saasha… Take a look!

The first pic has Sam posing with her two little pets Hash and Saasha. The second one is the exclusive pic of Saasha… It is so beautiful and is all relaxing on the floor!

Sam also introduced Saasha to all her fans jotting down, "Cleaned the 19th puddle of pee today and it's only 9 am… but the cherry on the cake has to be the moment that I sat down with my coffee thinking ha!! 5 minutes of calm now .. only to notice one tiny little monster running with her dripping pee pad all around the house… and suddenly my coffee isn't strong enough. Say hello to SAASHA".

This post garnered millions of views of celebs like Dia Mirza, Sophie, Lakshmi Manchu, Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta said 'Hello' to the little Saasha.

Lakshmi wrote, "Congrats on becoming a mom again... pitbull huh. Big ones yo! Happy pee cleaning for a few months to come.. I just got the red room carpet double cleaned cos Lola doesn't believing in going out to do her business. Fingers crossed she won't do it now!"

Speaking about Samantha's work front, she will next be seen in Gunasekhar's periodic love story Shaakuntalam. It has Dev Mohan as the King Dushyant while Allu Arjun's little one Arha essayed the role of little Bharata in this epic movie. Gunasekhar and Dil Raju are producing this movie under their home banners Gunaa Team works and Dil Raju Productions.

The shooting of this movie is wrapped up recently and the release date will be announced soon!