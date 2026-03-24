Samantha Ruth Prabhu launches ‘Deewana’ song ‘Idi Prema’

Star heroine Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveiled the romantic track “Idi Prema” from the upcoming Telugu film ‘Deewana’, starring Harshith Reddy in the lead. The song release created a buzz among film lovers, followed by a grand launch event attended by noted directors Venky Atluri, Ravikiran Kola, and Nandini Reddy as chief guests.

Harshith Reddy, who earlier found success with ‘Subham’, plays the protagonist in ‘Deewana’, a heart-touching love story directed by Srikanth Sangishetty. Actress Sneha Manimegalai is being introduced to Telugu audiences as the female lead. The film is produced by Vasudev Koppineni and Sridevi Karyampudi under the banners of Arha Media and V Studios. The makers are planning a grand theatrical release this summer.

The song launch event took place at Prasad Labs, drawing members of the film fraternity and media. The newly released track has already struck a chord with audiences for its soothing melody and emotional depth.

Choreographer Krishna expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying he has worked on many reality shows but found this project special as it encouraged fresh talent. He added that every song in the film would become a chartbuster.

Music director Eshwar Chand, making his film debut, shared that he trained at the music school founded by A. R. Rahman. He thanked the producers for giving him complete creative freedom and praised director Srikanth for encouraging multi-dimensional contributions, including songwriting and dialogue inputs. He described ‘Deewana’ as a feel-good love story that would resonate deeply with viewers.

Producer Sridevi Karyampudi credited director Nandini Reddy for inspiring her journey into production and thanked Allu Aravind for his constant support. She praised the director’s vision and expressed confidence in the performances of the lead pair and the music’s impact.

Producer Vasudev Koppineni revealed that although they had long wanted to enter film production, it was the film’s story that gave them the courage to begin. He said the narrative reflects emotions that every Telugu youngster and family can relate to and promised a memorable theatrical experience.

Director Srikanth Sangishetty described the film as a long-cherished project and a deeply emotional journey centered on a middle-class boy named Munna. He believes the climax will leave audiences moved and hopes the film earns a lasting place in viewers’ hearts.

Nandini Reddy called a debut film as special as first love and praised the team’s sincerity and passion. She said the teaser gave her goosebumps and expressed strong confidence in the film’s success.

Harshith Reddy said ‘Deewana’ marks a turning point in his life and career. A fan of Shah Rukh Khan, he felt encouraged knowing the superstar’s debut film shared the same title. He added that the team’s dedication and the director’s passion would make the film memorable.

With strong backing, heartfelt performances, and emotional storytelling, ‘Deewana’ promises to be a touching cinematic experience.