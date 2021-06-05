Samantha shares a special message on 'World Environment Day' And Urges Her Fans To Go Green

Tollywood's ace actress Samantha Akkineni has urged all her fans to protect nature and go green on this special day. She shared a post on her Instagram Stories and dropped a beautiful message on the occasion of 'World Environment Day'.





This post reads, "Our environment is our home. It makes life possible. As responsible citizens. Let us all make a difference by following practices that will restore our ecosystem to its former glory. Do your tiny bit and it will give you back in leaps and bounds."

Off late, she also shared her happiness with all her fans with the success of The Family Man 2 web series. She shared a BTS pic from the sets of this Amazon Original show and thanked all those who appreciated her for her performance in this show.

In this pic, she is seen along with the director and producer duo Raj & DK. She also wrote, "Reading all the reviews and comments fills my heart with so much joy .. RAJI will always be special.

When @rajanddk approached me to do the character, I was aware that portraying Raji's character required sensitivity and balance. The creative team shared documentaries of the Tamil struggle that included stories of women in the Eelam war. When I watched those documentaries, I was aghast and shocked by the troubles and unspeakable grief that the Tamils of Eelam went through over an extended period of time. I noticed that the aforementioned documentaries had only a few thousand views and that is when it dawned on me how the world just looked away when tens of thousands people of Eelam lost their lives. And, lakhs more lost their livelihood and their homes. *Countless many* continue to live in far away lands with the wounds of the civil strife still fresh in their hearts and minds.

Raji's story, though fictional, to me, is a tribute to those that died because of an unequal war, and those who continue to live in the painful memory of the war. I was particular about Raji's portrayal being balanced, nuanced, and sensitive. I want Raji's story to be a stark, much-needed reminder for us, more than ever before, to come together as humans to fight hate, oppression, and greed. If we fail to do so, countless more will be denied their identity, liberty, and their right to self-determination."



Well, with the success of her first digital show, 'The Family Man 2' Samantha is on cloud nine. This show is produced and directed by Raj & DK and is airing on Amazon Prime from 4th June, 2021. This show also has Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani as the lead actors.



