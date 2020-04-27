Samantha Shuts Breakup Rumours With Insta Post Featuring Hubby Chai

Okay. So Samantha Ruth Prabhu Akkineni had decided to stay away from not only work but also social media. The actress is usually hyperactive on social media and keep giving fans a peek into her life with pictures from her daily routine now and then. So when her tweets, Insta posts stopped altogether, there were rumours about the reason for her absence from social media.

While a section of the media said that Sam and Chai were expecting a child, a reason why they are maintaining low key, another section stated that all was not well between Samantha and hubby Naga Chaitanya Akkineni.

During the diya jalao campaign too, every actor posted a picture of the same including Nagarjuna and Amala except Samantha and Chai. This gave rise to rumours that there was trouble in paradise. A few days later, Samantha was back and how!

She posted a picture of her pet. Now, her latest Insta post will sure shut her trollers and ends the speculation about her breakup with husband Chaitanya. She has posted a candid picture of Chaitanya on her Insta.

So all those speculating about why Samantha was not on social media anymore can chill now and stop spreading those rumours!