Samantha to convince husband for that!

Rahul Ravindran is one of the young filmmakers in the movie industry. After testing his luck as an actor, the young hero decided to turn director and came up with the film Chi La Sow. The movie ended up being a hit and Nagarjuna immediately gave a chance to the director for Manmadhudu 2. Unfortunately, the film did not do well at the box-office. Now, Rahul is busy with the script work of his next film.

The interesting buzz is that Rahul Ravindran might direct Naga Chaitanya in his next film. Samantha who is helping him since the time he made the debut as a director promised to convince Chay for a film. As promised, she recently discussed the project with Chaitanya. Rahul needs to strike a comeback to the success, and that too with someone who is enjoying the success.

Naga Chaitanya is a perfect person for that and Naga Chaitanya might oblige the request of the wife, in spite of his prior commitments.