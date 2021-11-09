Samantha to turn as the second female lead for Nani?

Natural star Nani who recently came up with a direct OTT release 'Tuck Jagadish' has a couple of projects in his pipeline including 'Shyam Singha Roy', 'Ante Sundaraniki' etc.



The young actor recently announced yet another project 'Dasara'. Srikanth Odela is helming this project which is marking his directorial debut. The interesting title itself has created a decent buzz around the movie. Rumors are rife that the makers have roped in Keerthi Suresh to play the female lead role in this movie. Now another interesting rumor saying that the makers have roped in star beauty Samantha to play the second fiddle role in the movie has grabbed the attention of the audience.



It seems like that there is no truth in these rumours and Keerthy Suresh will be the only actress to romance Nani in this movie.

