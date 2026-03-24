‘Sambarala Etigattu’ reveals Srikanth’s striking birthday poster

Mega Supreme Hero Sai Durga Tej is all set to deliver a never-before-seen cinematic experience with the pan-India spectacle ‘Sambarala Etigattu’ (SYG). Directed by Rohit KP, the film is produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment, which earlier presented the pan-India blockbuster ‘Hanu-Man’. The previously released glimpses titled ‘Asura Aagamana’ received a tremendous response.

Senior actor Srikanth is playing a powerful role in the film. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers unveiled a special poster presenting him as a Britisher. His striking look as a soldier who wears every wound like a medal is truly impressive. The poster has been receiving an overwhelming response from fans and audiences.

The film’s shooting is currently progressing at a brisk pace with a top-tier technical team on board. Cinematography is handled by Vetrivel Palanisamy, while music is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. Editing is overseen by Naveen Vijayakrishna, and production design is led by Gandhi Nadikudikar.

‘Sambarala Etigattu’ is gearing up for a grand pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, and is expected to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.