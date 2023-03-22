Samyutha Expresses Her Disappointment As The Makers Of Virupaksha Didn't Unveil Her Poster On This Festive Day

It is all known that Tollywood young mega hero Sai Dharam Tej is all set to entertain the movie buffs with Virupaksha movies this year… On the occasion of the Ugadi festival, the makers of this action thriller unveiled his festive special poster. But on the other end, the lead actress Samyuktha is little disappointed as her poster is not revealed on this festive day and expressed her funny disappointment through social media…

Before I express my disappointment, My journey with #Virupaksha is something I have cherished always and humbled at the opportunity to work with such amazing actors and technicians .@SVCCofficial why so irresponsible🤨 I was promised that my character poster will be released on… — Samyuktha (@iamsamyuktha_) March 22, 2023

Her post reads, "Before I express my disappointment, My journey with #Virupaksha is something I have cherished always and humbled at the opportunity to work with such amazing actors and technicians. @SVCCofficial why so irresponsible I was promised that my character poster will be released on Ugadi . Where is it ?"

This is the new poster of Sai Dharam Tej from the movie… He looked classy sporting in a tee and denim pants and is seen sitting on a jeep! Along with sharing this poster, he also wrote, "You all will love this shade of Surya too. Stay tuned... #Virupaksha #VirupakshaOnApril21st".

Even the makers extended the festive wishes by jotting down, "Team #Virupaksha wishes you all a Happy Ugadi. May this new year bring you all prosperity, happiness, and good health."

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with a fire background and the village people discussing about some unknown and superstitious problem. Even a few mysterious deaths also intensify the fear. When they try to chase and solve the problem they only think of the 'Virupaksha' book. Then enters Sai Dharam Tej who tries to fight with the problem which cannot be seen or sensed. So, he needs to fight with an unknown force and also looked awesome in the fight sequences and the exciting investigating part!

The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. Virupaksha is directed by Karthik Dandu and is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. It has Samyuktha Menon as the lead actress and will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!