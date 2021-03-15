Sandeep Reddy Vanga to direct Mahesh Babu

Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu is shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata currently and Parasuram is the director of the film. The film unit wrapped up a key schedule in Dubai and is currently planning to visit the country again for another new schedule.

As per the buzz, Mahesh will take part in the shoot of an ad commercial before he joins the next schedule of the movie. Surprisingly, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is on board to direct this ad commercial. Usually, Trivikram Srinivas and Koratala Siva will direct the ad commercials featuring Mahesh Babu.

But, it looks like Sandeep will now be doing this ad commercial. Earlier, the actor and director duo planned to do a film but its not happening anytime soon. Sandeep will be doing his next film in Hindi with Ranbir Kapoor. The shoot of this ad commercial will take place in Hyderabad itself.