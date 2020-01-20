Sankranthi Winner : Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Highlights
Allu Arjun said that he always wanted to score an industry hit with his dad Allu Aravind and that Trivikram has fulfilled his dream with 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.'
"My father gave industry hits to Chiranjeevi garu, Rajinikanth garu, Ram Charan and Aamir Khan. It is my turn now."
Pooja Hegde, Allu Aravind, Radhakrishna and Trivikram Srinivas also spoke at the grand gala event held in Visakhapatnam on Sunday
