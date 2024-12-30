‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ new song captivates spirit of the Pongal

The excitement surrounding Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has reached new heights with the release of its third single, Blockbuster Pongal. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations and helmed by director Anil Ravipudi, the song has garnered immense attention, especially after the success of the first two tracks. The concept video and promos added to the growing buzz, making the festive anthem one of the most anticipated tracks this season.

Composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, Blockbuster Pongal encapsulates the lively spirit of the Pongal festival, with energetic vocals from Venkatesh, Rohini Soratt, and Bheems himself. The song opens with a soulful alapana by Bheems in his DJ avatar, setting a cheerful mood for the upcoming Sankranthi festivities. The track truly comes alive when Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshi Chaudhary join in to celebrate the festival in grand style, dressed in traditional attire and dancing to the rhythm of rural Pongal celebrations.

The lyrics, penned by Saraswatiputra Ramajogayya Sastry, highlight the festival’s essence of unity and joy. Bhanu Master’s choreography, paired with the vibrant visuals of a grand rural set, immerses viewers in the celebratory mood of Pongal.

With its infectious energy and captivating visuals, Blockbuster Pongal is set to be the soundtrack of the season. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, starring Venkatesh, is scheduled for a grand release on January 14th, just in time for Sankranthi.