Sarileru neekevvaru anthem: Power of a Soldier

The movie unit of Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is going to hit the screens on January 11th, 2020.

Touted to be a high voltage action drama under the direction of Anil Ravipudi, the promotions of the movie are going on at a high pace. Mahesh Babu is playing the role of an Army Major in the movie. The teaser of the film has impressed the audience. Today, the makers have come up with the fourth single from the film. Titled as 'Anthem' of the film, music, and lyrics by Devi Sri is superb. The song is about the power of a soldier and Shankar Mahadevan's voice is engaging. The song has been receiving a good response from the audience.

Prakash Raj, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, etc are playing crucial roles in the film. Dil Raju collaborated with Ramabramham Sunkara and is producing the film.