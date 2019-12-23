Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Sarileru neekevvaru anthem: Power of a Soldier

Sarileru neekevvaru anthem: Power of a Soldier
Highlights

The movie unit of Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is going to hit the screens on January 11th, 2020.

The movie unit of Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is going to hit the screens on January 11th, 2020.

Touted to be a high voltage action drama under the direction of Anil Ravipudi, the promotions of the movie are going on at a high pace. Mahesh Babu is playing the role of an Army Major in the movie. The teaser of the film has impressed the audience. Today, the makers have come up with the fourth single from the film. Titled as 'Anthem' of the film, music, and lyrics by Devi Sri is superb. The song is about the power of a soldier and Shankar Mahadevan's voice is engaging. The song has been receiving a good response from the audience.

Prakash Raj, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, etc are playing crucial roles in the film. Dil Raju collaborated with Ramabramham Sunkara and is producing the film.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party doesn23 Dec 2019 11:31 AM GMT

CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party doesn't support NRC

Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to family by 5 pm
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to...
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be next CM, says Tejashwi Yadav
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be...
One State - One Capital that is AP -Amaravati: Farmers raise slogans
One State - One Capital that is AP -Amaravati: Farmers raise...


Top