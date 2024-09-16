Live
‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ enters Rs 100 Crore club; becomes third film in Nani's career
The box office took a storm by the high retention magic of Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, while it became the third film of Nani in which he grossed the much-needed amount from the box office. This is in his long 16 years of acting career.
Eega, SS Rajamouli's pathbreaking experimental drama released in 2012 takes Nani to the coveted Rs 100 crore club with worldwide collection of Rs 107 crore. His second film that enters this leagues is Dasara that is an intense action drama minting Rs 121 crore worldwide in 2023. Now, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram enters this elite list and makes Nani one of the biggest stars in Tollywood.
Directed by Vivek Athreya, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is heading for release with Nani and Kollywood stars SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan. DVV Danayya is producing this film under the DVV Entertainment banner. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy.
It's only natural, therefore, with Sanivaaram running riot at the box office, for Nani to continue from where he has been strengthening his position as one of the most bankable stars in Tollywood and have fans revel in this milestone as yet another high in his illustrious career.