‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ heightens anticipation with SJ Suryah’s birthday video

The buzz around the upcoming action-adventure film "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram" continues to build with the release of a new video titled "Not A Teaser," celebrating SJ Suryah's birthday. The gripping video, which premiered today, opens with an intriguing voiceover hinting at a clash between powerful forces. It introduces SJ Suryah as a menacing cop and Natural Star Nani as Lord Krishna, setting up an epic showdown.

The video showcases Nani's intense screen presence and Suryah's formidable portrayal, promising an action-packed spectacle. The cinematography by Murali G is visually stunning, complemented by Jakes Bejoy's intense score. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film's narrative style and production values by DVV Entertainment are exceptional.

Set for a pan-India release on August 29th, "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram" will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. With its high-energy teaser, the film has certainly heightened audience anticipation for its theatrical debut.