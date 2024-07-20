Live
- IT company Netweb clocks over 203 pc PAT growth in Q1 FY25
- Hina Khan is taking 'one step at a time' as she drops workout video amid chemotherapy
- African Union approves AI strategy, digital compact to boost Africa's advancement
- Paris Olympics Countdown: After Rio, Tokyo debacle, shooters aim for bull's eye in France
- Inauguration of Additional Senior Civil judge -cum-Assistant Sessions Judge Court in Gadwal
- Delhi MCD demanded 10,000 crores from the central government in the Budget 2024-25
- No Kerala minister bothered to visit Karnataka to oversee rescue operations: BJP
- JP Nadda assures chemical industry of govt support to spur growth
- New Zealand Prime Minister dials PM Modi, vows to take forward ties with India
- Our party's goal is that CM Siddaramaiah should resign: K’taka BJP
Just In
‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ heightens anticipation with SJ Suryah’s birthday video
The buzz around the upcoming action-adventure film "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram" continues to build with the release of a new video titled "Not A Teaser," celebrating SJ Suryah's birthday.
The buzz around the upcoming action-adventure film "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram" continues to build with the release of a new video titled "Not A Teaser," celebrating SJ Suryah's birthday. The gripping video, which premiered today, opens with an intriguing voiceover hinting at a clash between powerful forces. It introduces SJ Suryah as a menacing cop and Natural Star Nani as Lord Krishna, setting up an epic showdown.
The video showcases Nani's intense screen presence and Suryah's formidable portrayal, promising an action-packed spectacle. The cinematography by Murali G is visually stunning, complemented by Jakes Bejoy's intense score. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film's narrative style and production values by DVV Entertainment are exceptional.
Set for a pan-India release on August 29th, "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram" will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. With its high-energy teaser, the film has certainly heightened audience anticipation for its theatrical debut.