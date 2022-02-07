Sarkaru Vaari Paata First Single: The ‘Kalavathi’ Song From This Mahesh Babu Starrer Will Be Out On This Date

All the music buffs need to be ready as the songs from Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' are ready to hit the social media soon! Music director SS Thaman has dropped crazy news on his Twitter page and treated all his fans a couple of minutes ago. He unveiled the release date of the first single "Kalavathi…" from the movie and treated the fans of Mahesh Babu… What can be a perfect day than the lovely Valentine's Day for unveiling the 'Love' song from the movie isn't it?



Along with sharing the song announcement poster, they also wrote, "Fall in love with #Kalaavathi this Valentines day #SVPFirstSingle on February 14th #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVPOnMay12". The poster is also interesting as a beautiful white rose is placed on a piano with dark background!

Along with this great news, the makers also announced that the updates of Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie will be out on Feb 7, Feb 9, Feb 11 and Feb 14 a couple of hours ago…

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being directed by young filmmaker Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in the movie. Even Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in this film. Well, Mahesh Babu recently took a break from the shooting as he was attacked with the Covid-19 virus and he also went to Dubai along with his family for the New Year vacation.

Coming to the crew of this movie, S S Thaman will take care of the music department while PS Vinod will handle cinematography. Editing will be done by Marthand K Venkatesh. Mahesh Babu and Thaman will reunite after seven years.

This movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on 12th May, 2022 in the theatres!