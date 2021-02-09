Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Here Is The Super Stylish New Look Of Mahesh Babu

Tollywood ace actor Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is the most awaited flick. All the movie buffs are eagerly awaiting for the release of this movie. Post lockdown as the producers are booking their slots by unveiling the release dates, this magnum opus will get released on Sankranthi 2022.

Here is the new glimpse of Mahesh Babu from Sarkaru Vaari Paata… Have a look!





In this pic, Mahesh looked super stylish with a dark and smoke-filled background. He wore a grey shirt and teamed it with black pants and matching long jacket. He is seen holding the gun and walked down in style.

The post also reads, "Super ⭐ Swag!

@urstrulymahesh

#SSMBArchiveson9th".

According to the sources, Mahesh Babu flew to Dubai and is busy in the shooting of this movie. The flick is being shot at Sharjah's Mleiha. Mahesh also shared the picturesque scenic locations on his Twitter a couple of days ago.





Mahesh called it as a truly amazing experience shooting at this nature's paradise. We can witness the team having fun in the desert land with a beautiful tent. Even the bonfire pic is also an amazing one and we can witness the crew enjoying the warmth of fire amid the desert winds. Mahesh also wrote, "Filming for #SarkaruVaariPaata at Sharjah's Mleiha (

@discovermleiha

) was truly a unique experience! The stories, amazing recreational activities, and stunning landscapes will stay my favorite for a long time to come! Appreciate the warmth and hospitality".

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being directed by Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in the movie.

Coming to the crew of this movie, S S Thaman will take care of the music department while PS Vinod will handle cinematography. Editing will be done by Marthand K Venkatesh. Mahesh Babu and Thaman will reunite after seven years. According to the sources, Kannada film industry's ace actor Kichha Sudeep will essay the antagonist role in this movie.