‘Sarojini’ trailer celebrates the legacy of Sarojini Naidu

The official trailer of the bilingual feature film Sarojini was launched on the occasion of National Women’s Day, marking a significant moment in Indian cinema that celebrates the life and legacy of one of the nation’s most iconic women leaders, Sarojini Naidu. Made simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film chronicles the inspiring journey of the celebrated poet, freedom fighter, and India’s first woman Governor.

The prestigious trailer launch event was graced by Venkatachary and Maine Satish, who jointly unveiled the trailer and addressed the gathering. The dignitaries stated that releasing the trailer on National Women’s Day was a fitting tribute to Sarojini Naidu’s enduring legacy and her contribution to the nation’s freedom movement and women’s empowerment.

The lead role is portrayed by Indira Tiwari, who received widespread acclaim for her powerful performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is directed by Vinay Chandra and produced by Hemanth Gowda, Charan Suvarna, and Ramesh Bhandari.

Speaking at the event, the chief guests described Sarojini as a powerful narrative of women empowerment and an emotionally resonant tribute to India’s first woman Governor. They emphasised that the film deserves to be promoted in schools and educational institutions so that children can learn about the remarkable leaders who shaped India’s history.

Several distinguished guests also praised the film’s team for handling such a historically significant subject with sincerity, depth, and responsibility. They noted that the project reflects careful research and a strong commitment to authenticity.

With its focus on courage, leadership, and the indomitable spirit of Indian womanhood, Sarojini promises to be an inspiring cinematic tribute that connects history with the present generation through powerful storytelling and meaningful cinema.