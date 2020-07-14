Tollywood: The Telugu remake of Kannada love drama 'Love Mocktail' has been on cards for many days now. The remake of the film is locked and it will have young and talented actor Satyadev and milky beauty Tamannaah in the lead roles.

The pragmatic love drama will be directed by Nagashekar. He will also be co-producing the film along with Bhavani Ravi. This film will be production: 1 on Nagashekar Movies banner. Kala Bhairava has been roped in to compose the music and Satya Hegde will be the cinematographer.

The shoot is likely to commence from mid-September. Key details about the remaining cast and technicians will be announced soon, revealed the makers.