Sekhar Kammula gives clarity on his upcoming films

Sekhar Kammula is one of the star filmmakers in the Telugu film industry. The director is currently busy promoting his new movie Love Story. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are playing the lead roles in the film. Interestingly, Sekhar opened up about his next film with Dhanush.



In his recent media interactions, Sekhar confirmed that he is going to do a socio political thriller. Sekhar Kammula also added that he is planning to do the film in multiple languages. Since it is a pan-India film, he hopes to catch the attention of many audiences.



Not just that, Sekhar Kammula is also planning to do the sequel of Leader, starring Rana Daggubati in the lead role. Leader marked the debut of Rana. The star director revealed that he is planning the sequel and it will hit the floors soon.

